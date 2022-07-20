FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 43-year-old motorcycle rider died in a crash Wednesday morning near Prather, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

CHP says a driver of a Toyota was westbound on Highway 168, west of Little Sandy Road, and came to a stop preparing to turn left around 7:30 a.m.

A motorcycle rider from Auberry was riding a Harley Davidson westbound on Highway 168, west of Little Sandy Road as it entered a curve portion of the roadway.

A driver of a Chevrolet was driving pulling a trailer eastbound on Highway 168, west of Little Sandy Road.

According to the CHP for reasons yet to be determined, the Harley Davidson collided with the rear of the Toyota and was ejected from the Harley Davidson onto the eastbound lane, and was struck by the trailer attached to the Chevrolet. The motorcycle rider died at the scene, CHP says.