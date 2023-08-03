VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcycle rider died in a crash Wednesday night in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 10:13 p.m. officers received a 911 call of a crash at Avenue 328 and Road 112.

Investigators say a 38-year-old man from Visalia was driving a Dodge eastbound on Avenue 328, approaching Road 112.

A 55-year-old man from Visalia according to investigators was riding a Honda westbound on Avenue 328, approaching Road 112.

Officials say the driver of the Dodge failed to see the Honda as it approached and turned northbound onto Road 112. CHP says the rider of the Honda struck the right side of the Dodge and was ejected. The rider was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Alcohol and or drugs does not appear to be a factor in this crash. The California Highway Patrol wants to remind people to be aware of motorcycle riders.