VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcycle rider died after hitting a tree in Visalia Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 11:00 p.m. officers responded to the area of Ben Maddox Way and Tulare Avenue for a report of an accident involving a motorcycle.

Investigators say a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Ben Maddox Way towards Tulare Street and exited the roadway, hitting a tree in the center median.

The motorcyclist died as a result of the collision.