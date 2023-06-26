HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 52-year-old man from Lemoore died after the Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was riding crashed head-on into a pickup Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 12:47 p.m., officers responded to Highway 198 westbound, west of 7th Avenue. When officers arrived they say an 18-year-old from Orosi was driving his Toyota pickup eastbound on Highway 198 near 7th Avenue in Kings County.

Investigators say for an undetermined reason, the pickup allegedly veered to its left, traveled across a dirt center median, and collided head-on with the Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The motorcycle operator died and the scene.

A 49-year-old woman from Lemoore a rear passenger on the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital.

CHP says the cause of the crash is under investigation. The use of drugs and/or alcoholic beverages is not suspected but has not been ruled out. Both occupants on the Harley-Davidson were wearing helmets.