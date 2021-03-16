Motorcycle driver killed in Visalia crash identified, police say

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcycle driver was killed following a crash with another vehicle in Visalia on Tuesday, according to Visalia Police.

Officers say at around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Ben Maddox and Buena Vista for a report of a traffic collision. They found the motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 47-year-old Gene Edward Brady. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation