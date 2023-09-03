FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A juvenile was sent to the hospital after being involved in a motorcycle traffic collision Sunday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. they responded to Lansing Way and Renn Ave. for a reported traffic collision involving a vehicle and motorcycle.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a boy under the age of 18 with injuries. He was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Authorities say the driver of the other vehicle is being cooperative and the parents of the juvenile have been contacted.

The crash is actively undergoing investigation.