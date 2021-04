FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Local influencer, Stephine or @norx_in_the_know on Instagram, is the host and organizer of the Mother’s Day pop-up event at Crow and Wolf Brewing Company in Clovis on Saturday.

The market will feature dozens of locally owned businesses, with a focus on women-owned businesses.

Food trucks will also be at the pop up. The event will be taking place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.