CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Chowchilla family is mourning after 20-year-old Chad Hinesley was shot and killed over the weekend.

The memorial in front of his mother’s home continues to grow each day.

“He didn’t deserve this… Chad was my other half, Chad was my other me and I’m broken,” said his mother Jamie Hinesley.

Jamie Hinesley holds her children even tighter now after losing her oldest son.

“I don’t know what to feel I’m angry I’m hurt,” she added.

She said Chad was one of eight siblings and her second-born child, and that he took good care of his brothers and sisters any way he could.

“He had some struggles, but he came a long way he was working on himself, and anyone that knew him knew, boy was super proud… he just got a new car and he was super proud of it,” said Jamie.

Police say a call came in Sunday night for shots fired, on the 1000 block of Riverside Avenue. Not long after, Chad was found with a gunshot wound lying in front of his mother’s home where he lived.

“My phone kept dinging, so I shut my ringer off because I wanted to go to sleep… my brother came and said Jamie get up and I went out and I saw Chad’s car and I ran out and they said they found Chad collapsed by his car,” she explained.

Chad’s girlfriend was devastated to find out about his passing from his older sister.

“I was sleeping and I didn’t hear my phone ring because I put it on silent and I got a message from her saying he’s gone. He just wanted to make everybody happy… he just wanted friends and to make his mom happy, that’s all he ever talked about,” said Nathalie Soliz, Chad’s girlfriend.

His mother, family, and friends just want answers to know what happened and bring justice to Chad.

“Somebody did this, he was taken from us, he didn’t go by choice, he was taken from us,” said Soliz.

“I just hope somebody comes forward, somebody knows something… he’s my baby, he’s somebody’s brother, he’s somebody’s son, somebody knows something,” said Jamie.

A GoFundMe page has been started by the family to help with funeral expenses.