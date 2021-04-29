Mother stabbed to death by son, gave himself up to officers, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A woman in her 70s is dead after police say she was stabbed in Fresno by her son Thursday evening.

Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 3600 block of N. Cedar Avenue. They arrived to find that the person who called 911 was also the suspect in the stabbing. The man in his 50s admitted to responding officers that he had fatally stabbed his own mother.

The victim has not been officially identified, but police say she is a Hispanic woman in her 70s. She sustained upper-body injuries. Officers say the suspect’s mother is the only victim.

According to police, the two did not live together. Investigators believe that the weapon used in the stabbing was recovered.

The investigation into the fatal stabbing continues.