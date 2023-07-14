KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mother and son were involved in a fatal crash with a big rig near Kerman Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the crash happened around 5:00 a.m. at the intersection of Manning Avenue and McMullin Grade.

According to investigators, a car was traveling east on Manning Avenue when the 21-year-old driver from Kerman allegedly ran a stop sign and was struck by the truck.

According to an official, the passenger, the driver’s mom, was killed as a result of the crash. The 21-year-old driver was transported to a local hospital with moderate to major injuries.

CHP says after the crash, the tank on the commercial vehicle was ruptured. The driver of the truck was not injured.