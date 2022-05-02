FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police say two arrests have been made in a shooting that left a 10-year-old girl critically injured.

The victim’s mom, Jazzman Lowe, says her 10-year-old daughter was caught in the crossfire.

For weeks after this shooting, Lowe says they felt uneasy in their own neighborhood, not knowing who shot her daughter.

Now, two of the suspects involved are in custody, but she says it doesn’t make the pain of what her daughter went through disappear.

“I wish I could trade our places. It’s hard for me to see her go through this, and it’s hard for her to see herself go through this,” said Lowe.

On April 6th, Khilee was shot outside their apartment complex when she was caught in the crossfire of the shooting.

“She used to always be the first person to get ready for school. Into cheer and dance and full of excitement. And now she is just silent, angry, very moody,” explained Lowe.

On Thursday, Fresno police announced the arrest of two suspects, a 17-year-old who they say fired the gun and 18-year-old Kai Domingo McPeters. They say one person is still on the loose.

Lowe says while she feels somewhat safer knowing two suspects are in custody, she says they felt on edge for weeks.

“Me and my family had been living in fear since that night. Watching our backs every day every night,” said Lowe.

Those feelings were magnified because it took police a few weeks to make any arrests. Lowe says she’s frustrated over how the investigation has been going.

“For them, it’s about a prosecution, but for me, my family, her siblings, my daughter- it’s trauma. A lifetime of pain,” Lowe said.

And while they’re now trying to move forward and move out of the neighborhood where it happened, Lowe says her daughter is still trying to make sense of it all.

“She doesn’t understand why she was in the crossfire, she doesn’t understand why she was hit with bullets. She doesn’t understand it at all,” Lowe said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Khilee get physical therapy following the shooting.