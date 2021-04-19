Mother of pregnant woman found murdered in Merced searching for her daughter’s killer

MERCED, California. (KGPE) – Victoria Hogue was in San Jose Monday morning when she received a call from a friend, telling her her 19-year-old daughter, Tatyanna Lopez, and her unborn granddaughter – who was due in just two weeks – were shot and killed in Merced Sunday night. Tatyana’s baby shower was scheduled for this weekend.

“We painted the nursery, she’s been putting the clothes away…. Now all I have left of my daughter is a monkey stuffed animal with her baby’s heartbeat in it. That’s all I have left of my daughter,” Hogue said.

Tatyanna, who lives in Los Banos, was visiting friends in Merced with her 18-year-old boyfriend and father of her child, Angel LeGrand, who is currently in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds. Merced Police say he would not answer any questions. They’re now searching for his friend, 29-year-old Enrique Madera Fierros, who was seen running from the location.

The Merced Police Department says officers are hoping to speak with Enrique Madera Fierros after he was seen running away from the location of Saturday’s fatal shooting. Police have specified that Fierros has not been named as a suspect or a person of interest in the shooting.

“He is not a suspect at this point, he’s not even a person of interest in regards to the homicide of the shooting, he was just in the area and was seen leaving, so we do need to find him and speak with him,” said Captain Shruble from the Merced Police Department.

Shruble said members of the department are investigating LeGrand and Fierros, hoping to identify possible motives. Shruble said there is potential for the person or persons responsible to be charged with two counts of homicide – one for Tatyanna, and one for her daughter.

“I won’t be able to touch her face or brush her hair again…or ever hold her baby…because somebody took my daughter’s life. We don’t know who. I need to know who. I need to know answers,” Hogue pleaded.

Police are asking anyone with information or possible footage to contact Detective Pinnegar at 209-388-7712 or by email at pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.