SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has died after she was shot by her son last month at a home in Selma, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 22-year-old Eduardo Amaya is also accused of killing his father and injuring his sister during the same shooting.

Around 5:30 p.m. on March 17, deputies were called out to a home near Clarkson and Cedar avenues after it was reported that shots had been fired.

When deputies arrived, they found 55-year-old Marco Amaya Diaz shot to death inside of a trailer on the property. Deputies also found 48-year-old Hermila Salazar Sanchez and the couple’s 27-year-old daughter suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both women were rushed to a local hospital, where officials say Hermila later died from her injuries on April 27. Deputies have not provided an update on the condition of the couple’s daughter.

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies and an ambulance were at the scene of the shooting.

While investigating the shooting, deputies say they learned the family had been preparing to host a party at the home when Eduardo pulled out a firearm and began shooting, striking his parents and sister.

Officials say a teenager and a toddler were in the home when the gunfire broke out, but they were uninjured.

As Eduardo was leaving the trailer, deputies say he fired shots at another man who was on the property, but he was not hit.

Following the shooting, officials say Eduardo left the home but deputies later found him hiding in a nearby orchard.

Eduardo was placed under arrest and booked into the Fresno County Jail. Deputies say he is now facing a charge of double homicide following his mother’s death.

Anyone with additional information about this shooting is asked to call Homicide Detective Jesse Gloria at (559) 600-8217.