Mother claims her children were shoved by officers during aftermath of illegal car show in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A mother says her children were shoved by officers during what authorities are calling an illegal car show in Fresno over the weekend.

Natashia Her says the incident started when her daughter wanted to record California Highway Patrol officers and Fresno Police officers interacting with a motorcycle driver, who authorities say was illegally participating in an illegal car show, otherwise known as a sideshow near Blackstone and Bullard avenues.

Now, Natashia says she’s considering a lawsuit for the way the officers interacted with her children.

Natashia says neither she nor her children were involved in a sideshow and had just left a nearby restaurant and saw the officers and the crowds.

After seeing the officers, Natashia says one of her daughters wanted to record the interaction between them and the motorcyclist, and that’s where she claims things went bad.

“I was terrified, scared, and helpless, I couldn’t do anything,” said Natashia.

She says the officers didn’t want her daughter to film and eventually put her two daughters in handcuffs on the ground.

Natashia’s 13-year-old son Jayvian says he started to approach the officers, frustrated and confused over what happened to his sisters.

“I said, “why are you putting my sister in cuffs for?’ and that’s when the police with the beanie ran and came up on me, like shoved me with the baton, like hit me in the eye right here, and I fell on the floor and hit my head,” explained Jayvian.

In a statement, the California Highway Patrol says officers responded to assist a solo Fresno Police unit who was “surrounded by an unruly crowd of spectators involved in a sideshow activity within an off-street parking lot.” The statement went on to say, “Upon arrival two CHP units entered the parking lot and we’re surrounded by a group of unruly individuals. Two individuals were later detained by CHP without further incident. Additional Fresno PD resources arrived on scene to assist and we’re also faced with the unruly crowd. This investigation is ongoing.”

The Fresno Police Department has also released a statement on the incident, saying, “the chief is aware of the video along with the totality of the incident that occurred that evening. This is an ongoing use of force investigation and unfortunately no comment can be made until the investigation is complete.”

Natashia says she and her children are traumatized and now she’s considering filing a lawsuit.

“Police are trained to de-escalate a situation. And there was a lot of people in that crowd, there were older adults, they would have looked more like a threat, possibly or whatever, but for them to think my children are a threat, is just completely wrong,” said Natashia.

CHP officials did not make it clear who officers detained on the scene and why, but added in their statement that even just being a spectator at a sideshow is dangerous and illegal.