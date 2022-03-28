FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers had a busy weekend cracking down on illegal street racing in Fresno.

On Sunday evening, Fresno police officers were called out to Blackstone and Bullard avenues after heavy street racing and cruiser traffic was reported in the area.

Throughout the night, officers made several traffic stops, including a mother who had her two young children in the car.

Officers say they cited the mother for reckless driving and child endangerment, towed her vehicle, and let Child Protective Services know about the case.

Over the weekend, officers wrote a total of 107 tickets for street racing violations, towed and impounded two vehicles, and pulled over three drivers who were under the influence.

“Fortunately, our officers working this weekend were able to prevent a tragedy from occurring,” the Fresno Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “In addition to the Sunday night traffic operation, officers also stayed busy with city-wide street racing enforcement on Saturday night.”

Anyone with information about illegal street racing is asked to call 559-621-RACE (7223).