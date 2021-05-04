Mother arrested after baby hospitalized with severe burns in Porterville, deputies say

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Daisy Magana, 28. was arrested on Monday after she brought her baby to a Porterville-area hospital with severe burns.

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville woman was arrested after her baby suffered severe burns, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Daisy Magana arrived at a hospital on Monday morning with her one-and-a-half-year-old child, who was unconscious and suffering from seizures and 2nd and 3rd-degree burns.

When asked about the burns, Magana reportedly told detectives she was showering when her three-year-old child knocked a cup of noodles off a counter and onto the baby the day prior.

Detectives say the mother also told them she didn’t see any burns on her baby until the next day.

The baby was transferred to a burn center at a hospital in Fresno, where it is currently incubated and in stable condition. The Sheriff’s Office says the baby is scheduled to undergo an unspecified medical procedure sometime during Monday afternoon.

Magana has been arrested on child endangerment charges as detectives continue to look into how her child received the burns. Her bail is set at $100,000.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.