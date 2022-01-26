Mother accused of killing her 3 children in Le Grand makes first court appearance

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Patricia Ortiz the woman who is accused of killing her three children on Jan. 12 in Le Grand made her first court appearance in a Merced County courtroom Wednesday morning.

Investigators from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Patricia Ortiz, 31 of Le Grand, as the person who “took the lives” of her children.

Deputies identified the children as Anna Ortiz Lara, 8, Matteo Ortiz Lara, 5, and Alexa Ortiz Lara, 3.

Detectives say Ortiz then attempted to kill herself, however, first-responders performed life-saving measures and Ortiz was transported to an area hospital.

Ortiz was not in the courtroom due to a COVID-19 quarantine but did appear on a video link.

The case was continued until Friday, Feb. 4.