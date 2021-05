FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant near Mendota Friday and discovered 50,000 marijuana plants.

Narcotics detectives said it was “the most elaborate marijuana grow they’ve ever seen.”

If you have any additional information regarding this case please call the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.

