Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County health officials on Thursday announced the discovery of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus in portions of a Fresno zip code.

The mosquitoes were collected in the 93704 zip code by the Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District and findings were reported to the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

The 93704 zip code bordering McKinley and Herndon avenues to the north and south, and approximately Palm and Blackstone avenues to the west and east.

“This confirmation is a strong reminder that everyone should take this disease seriously and should take every precaution to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites,” said Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County Department of Public Health Interim Health Officer, in a statement.

Health officials recommend that residents contact their local mosquito control district regarding standing water or mosquito problems. as well as to report any neglected swimming pools. Neglected pools are a major source of mosquitoes in urban and suburban areas.

Residents can protect against mosquito bites and West Nile virus by practicing what the county Department of Public Health calls the “Three Ds”:

DEET – Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 according to label instructions. Repellents keep the mosquitoes from biting you. Insect repellents should not be used on children under two months of age. DAWN AND DUSK – Mosquitoes usually bite in the early morning and evening, so it is important to wear proper clothing and repellent if outside during these times. Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes. DRAIN – Mosquitoes lay their eggs on standing water. Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, by emptying flower pots, old car tires, buckets, and other containers. If you know of a swimming pool that is not being properly maintained, please contact your local mosquito and vector control agency

Residents are encouraged to report dead birds on the state’s West Nile website or by calling toll-free at 1-877-996-1085.

Fresno County residents can find their local mosquito abatement district at www.fresnocountymosquito.org.

