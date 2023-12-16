FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After peaking above eight percent in mid-October, 30-year mortgage rates are now below seven percent.

While the drop in rates may signal the Federal Reserve is taming inflation, it could become harder to buy a home in the valley, where the home market is slim.

“It’s gonna be an interesting time we still have reduced inventory we have less than a thousand homes in the Fresno and Clovis area,” said Kyle Chaney with Guarantee Real Estate.

Chaney says the change in rates could save homebuyers around $300 a month, but that could be misleading as the market change may spark a bidding war with the flood of home buyers.

“So with that being said I think there’s going to be people that are getting preapproved for the first time or people that or thinking what was my interest rate before they might come back in the market and might increase some of the prices as people start competing again,” said Chaney.

Although the slash in rates may make it harder to buy a home Chaney says it is needed to restore the market to some type of normalcy.

“The increases needed to slow down we needed something to try to slow things down kinda reset again,” said Chaney.