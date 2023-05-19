BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Lake Basin will begin getting some more much-needed help on Saturday, as Governor Gavin Newsom’s latest executive order allows more water to be diverted from the Kern River, a main source that feeds the basin that’s slowly filling with runoff from snow melt.

The Kern River is one of four rivers and several creeks that continue to pour into the Tulare Lake Basin. The swollen river has pushed massive amounts of water into the extinct lake bottom.

“Down here on the Kern River, we’re at 420% of normal. So it’s a huge year for us,” said Kurn River Watermaster Mark Mulkay.

On May 10, Mulkay requested the state authorize the use of the “intertie”, a massive piece of infrastructure west of Bakersfield, used to divert flood water from the Kern River.

“By turning on the intertie, it allows us to keep water from going north up the flood channel into Tulare Lake, and exacerbating an already fairly critical situation,” said Mulkay.

That request, was granted as part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order.

The intertie will begin to divert up to 500 cubic feet per second off the Kern River starting Saturday morning, keeping that much more water away from the communities of Corcoran and Stratford.

“It’s super encouraging. It’s a great thing to have happen. Any time you can divert flood or divert water from our flood area, it’s a big win for us,” said Sgt. Nate Ferrier, the public information officer for the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Joe Neves, Kings County Supervisor of District 1, which includes Stratford and Lemoore, says the lake is still rising nearly three inches per week.

“Any water that can be diverted somewhere else is a good deal for the Tulare Lake Basin Region,” said Neves.

Back in April, Neves said the town’s vital levee could be eroded by the massive amount of snowmelt, and the fact the water is predicted to sit up against it for at least a year.

The plan is to raise it to 188 feet above sea level, but no state funding has come through so far.

“The ideal date would’ve started last, two weeks ago. Any time we can get in between now and June 1, we’ll be able to accomplish the task. So we still have a couple of weeks,” he said.

Neves said the entire project would only take roughly a week, but they need help to get started.