LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Department of the Interior and San Luis and Delta-Mendota Water Authority approved plans Friday to implement the B.F. Sisk Dam Raise and Reservoir Expansion Project.

San Luis and Delta-Mendota Water Authority says the joint project will create an additional 130,000 acre-feet of storage space in San Luis Reservoir.

The signing of the Record of Decision and Notice of Determination is the first approval of a major water storage project in California since 2011, according to the Water Authority.

Officials describe it as the nation’s largest off-stream reservoir, producing additional water supply for two million people, over one million acres of farmland, and 135,000 acres of Pacific Flyway wetlands and critical wildlife habitat.

“As California and the West deal with historic drought conditions, the Biden-Harris administration is working in close coordination with local communities, states, and Tribes to build climate resilience and long-term water supply reliability for future generations,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Michael Brain.

B.F. Sisk Dam is a 382-foot high earthfill embankment located on the west side of the Central Valley, about 12 miles west of Los Banos. The dam is over three miles long and impounds San Luis Reservoir, which has a current total capacity of around two million acre-feet of water.

Previously, the Water Authority said bipartisan Infrastructure Law provided over $100 million to the B.F. Sisk Dam for a project currently under construction that will increase the dam crest by 10 feet to improve seismic safety. Leveraging this existing project, Reclamation, and the Authority are partnering to add an additional 10 feet to the dam through Friday’s announcement to allow for expansion of the reservoir’s storage capacity.

The expanded space will store water that can be delivered to south-of-delta water contractors and wildlife refuges.

On August 18, 1962, President John F. Kennedy joined then-Governor Edmond “Pat” Brown and other state and federal officials to celebrate the landmark groundbreaking of the San Luis Dam.