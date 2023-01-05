FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Federal officials announced Thursday that water releases from Friant Dam are being substantially increased to control the fill rate of Millerton Lake and create room for more forecast rain.

Starting Thursday, releases from Friant Dam to the San Joaquin River are set to increase by 1,000 cubic-feet-per-second – from around 600 cfs to 1,600 cfs. Similarly, releases to the Madera Canal are set to increase by 800 cubic-feet-per-second – from around 200 cfs to 1,000 cfs.

Officials add that Friant Dam releases to the San Joaquin River are expected to further increase to at least 4,500 cfs over the next few days.

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, weather conditions are set to remain unsettled over the next 10 days and changes to operations may be made with little to no advance notice. Officials warn that landowners and recreationists should be aware of changes that may occur in both the San Joaquin River and Millerton Lake.

More on daily operations at Friant Dam can be found here.