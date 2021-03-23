More victims of sexual assault in Yosemite National Park sought

MARIPOSA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Investigators say they are seeking more information and possible additional victims of sexual assault in Yosemite National Park.

U.S. Park Rangers of Yosemite National Park and Special Agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch say they are investigating a sexual assault that occurred in April 2020 within the park.

Authorities said according to court documents on Apr. 14, 2020, Charles Porter, 30, allegedly assaulted the victim in Yosemite National Park while making non-consensual sexual contact in an attempt to sexually assault the victim.

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims of assaults or sexual assaults by Porter.

Porter’s whereabouts in recent years include Southern California, at California Polytechnic University Pomona, the Yosemite National Park area and the Pacific Crest Trail.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California is prosecuting the case and Porter is in custody.

Anyone with information related to this case or who believes they are a victim should contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch or your local police department at 888-653-0009⁣⁣.