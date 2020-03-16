Power restored to nearly 70,000 customers in Fresno after massive outage, PG&E says

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — After a “momentary,” massive power outage in the Fresno area on Monday, nearly 70,000 customers had their power restored, according to PG&E.

The outages covered a large area west of Highway 41.

Here is what PG&E said:

We experienced a “momentary” on the Ashlan-Gregg 230KV transmission line at 12:03 which caused an outage affecting just over 69,000 customers in northwest Fresno. We were able to test the lines and verify all were operational, and all customers were restored by 12:15. A momentary is usually the cause when your lights flicker at home during storms or during high wind. It is caused by very short term disruptions in the grid, which can activate safety devices such as fuses or switches. Often the automated fix of switching to a different circuit happens so quickly that flickering lights is the only indication to customers. In some circumstances, such as today, it caused a brief but large outage. Denny Boyles, PG&E spokesman

According to the PG&E outage map, more than 60,000 people in the Fresno area are without power.https://t.co/VlsaQcDAVc pic.twitter.com/VHMRJHroQG — Troy Pope (@troycpope) March 16, 2020

At least one person told us their cellphones internet was out as well.

For outages, click here. The map was still showing large-scale outages, but we’re told the web system hasn’t updated since the restoration.

No other information was immediately available.

