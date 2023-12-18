FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – More than 40 kids got to experience a private winter shopping event at Macy’s on Monday.

The Fresno Police Department and Fresno Police Activities League (PAL) hosted their fourth annual winter shopping event at the Macy’s located at 7809 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno.

Event officials say that the event benefited over 45 kids from PAL Boxing Club at Romain this year.

“It’s important to recognize these kids that have been working hard throughout the year,” said, Sgt. Leonard Cabrera for the Fresno Police Department. “Most of these kids are living in Southwest and southeast Fresno and are with boxing program and this is the perfect opportunity to acknowledge the great work they have been doing throughout the year.”

Organizers say kids from the PAL Boxing Club received nearly $350 to spend on everything from shoes and jackets.