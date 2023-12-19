FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Hundreds of Teddy Bears were donated to give to children in the Tulare County area on Dec. 18.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says more than 250 teddy bears and stuffed animals were donated to the sheriff’s office on Dec. 20 for deputies to keep in their patrol units to hand out to kids throughout Tulare County.

Clampers Jason Williams and R.J. Behrens of the fraternal organization E. Clampus Vitus Tulare County Chapter, Dr. Samuel Gregg George said this donation will help deputies build bridges with kids in Tulare County.

E. Clampus Vitus is a historical organization dedicated to the preservation of the American West, with more than 50 historical markers in Tulare County alone according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Tulare County Deputies say they loaded the teddy bears in their vehicles and will distribute them until they are all given away.