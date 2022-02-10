More than $180k loss following Merced smash-and-grab

Photos of the suspects provided by the Merced Police Department.

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Two days after a group of about a dozen people were seen stealing jewelry at a Merced jewelry store, investigators say the estimated total loss of inventory is more than $180,000.

Officials with the Merced Police Department said after an inventory check was completed, it revealed that around 500 items were stolen, totaling $180,411.96.

Police say the property that was stolen and later recovered during the same day the robbery took place is totaled at $21,209.91.

Some of those items were seen laying on the ground inside and outside the Merced Mall.

On Tuesday, Merced Police say around 15 suspects used hammers to break the glass display cases before grabbing an unknown amount of jewelry and running off with it. It is also believed that it is the first time a smash-and-grab robbery of this extent has happened in Merced.

Multiple vehicles were reported to leave the scene, according to police.

Hours after the robbery, the employees at the Prestigio Jewelers were still cleaning up the damage and sorting through what was stolen.

If caught, the suspects face felony grand theft and larceny charges but could be upgraded as they continue to investigate.