Power restored after outage turned out the lights for more than 3,000 in Clovis, Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Power was restored after a PG&E outage knocked out the lights for more than 3,000 customers on Tuesday morning.

The outage, which began at 4:40 a.m., covered a wide area east of Fresno Yosemite International Airport and ran from just south of Bullard Avenue to just north of Belmont Avenue.

According to PG&E, the original outage had 3,119 customers without power. An update just after 7 a.m. showed 1,284 still without power — and then another update shortly after with just 172 customers without power.

As of 7:50 a.m., power was restored to all affected customers, according to PG&E’s website.

No other information was immediately available.

