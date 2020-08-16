More than 100 motorcycle riders roll through Madera in honor of Thaddeus Sran

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE) — On Saturday, more than 100 motorcycle riders came together in Madera to raise money in honor of Thaddeus Sran.

The two-year-old was first reported missing last month, almost two weeks later his body was found. Police arrested Sran’s parents in connection to his death.

Since then the community has rallied around the child to keep his memory alive.”It’s just good to see the community come together with love and in prayer,” said Robert Luna, national president of Warrior of Faith Motorcycle Ministries.

The death of the Madera toddler hit close to home for Luna.”It really hits home to me because I do have a son with disabilities, I have a two-year-old also, so I know it really strikes hard to a lot of people that are going through this right now,” Luna said.

He and his wife worked with people in the community to organize this event. Luna says the money raised will go toward Valley Children’s Hospital and buying a plaque with Thaddeus Sran’s name on it.

They plan on installing it at a Madera park Fifth and Flume Streets.

“This park will be named after him, as you know it’s a park for children with disabilities,” he said.\

Several motorcycle clubs from all over the Valley took part in the ride, sporting bandanas in memory of Sran on their bikes.”We want to stand up for what is right and see justice take place so we thought we’d come out here and support the event,” said Pastor Rudy Sanchez of 4 Life Church in Merced.

The group rode throughout Madera County, making a stop at the mural to pray and remember Sran’s life.

“But he said let him come to me and he did, he went to Jesus,” said a man praying at the mural.

Sran’s cousin also there, thanking everyone for the support.

She called Sran the community’s “little angel.”

“It’s really amazing, God is really good bringing everyone together, not even knowing him and just showing all the love,” said Sunndeep Sran, Thaddeus’s cousin.

