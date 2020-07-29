More support needed for essential workers, says Fresno County’s health department

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A call for more resources to support Fresno County’s essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic has been made by its Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra.

“Testing, expanding the capacity to do contact tracing and really just offering wrap-around services for people to quarantine safely,” said Dr. Vohra.

On Tuesday, leaders with both the city of Fresno and Fresno County discussed where they have allocated money over the past few months. Fresno City Councilmembers, along with the Fresno County Department of Public Health, acknowledged the impact COVID-19 has had on essential workers.

Following a study focussing on farmworkers’ conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic, preliminary data showed 43% of worksites did not provide face coverings and 54% of farmworkers reported a lack of sick leave and health insurance were barriers that would keep them from accessing medical care, even if they were to become sick.

“Many of them or most of them didn’t want to get tested because they were afraid ‘if I am positive, that means I’m going to be on mandatory quarantine and who’s going to pay my bills?'” said Nayamin Martínez, the director of Central California Environmental Justice Network, who helped with the study.

Martínez said she hopes counties will provide more economic support for farmworkers.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced $52 million destined for the Central Valley. Areas such as Tulare County are seeing high positivity rates, and many who live there are essential workers.

“Tulare County is the epicenter in agriculture for the state,” said Tulare County Supervisor Amy Shuklian. “So our farmworkers have been working the whole time and are essential to keep that food chain going. It’s very important that we do something to take care of those folks.”

