More students heading back into Central Valley classrooms this week

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – School districts across the Central Valley are taking different approaches to bring students back on campus for in-person learning.

On Monday, Madera Unified and Visalia Unified school district welcomed back their TK through first grades. Some students have not been in the classroom for over a year.

Madera Unified Superintendent Todd Lile says they will be taking a cautious approach as they bring students back on campus.

“Putting an emphasis on doing this right in a staggered approach so our staff can really focus on bringing back our littlest littles. So, our transitional kinder, kinder, and first graders,” said Lile.

“They have the least experience with school and going to school and they will need the most help with getting their temperatures checked and the screening process.”

Lile said on Thursday they will welcome back second through third graders – and after their spring break welcome back fourth through sixth.

Merced City School District currently has TK through sixth graders on campus for in-person instruction. Their school board has a meeting scheduled for Tuesday to discuss when they will bring back their junior high students.

Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson says they have expanded the small cohorts of students on campus and continue to prepare for the return of in-person learning.

“60% of our students expressed that they want to return to in-person instruction, and just over 39% said they would prefer to stay home,” said Nelson.

Nelson said they plan on returning to in-person instruction by April 6th – if Fresno County is in the state’s Red Tier.

Visalia Unified Superintendent Tamara Ravalin says it was exciting to welcome back students on campus.

“When they get to school, we ask students bring water bottles because we have refilling stations because the drinking fountains are covered there are one-way directions in hallways,” said Ravalin. “So, it might take students a little bit longer to get to class.”

Tulare City School District has had its elementary school students on-campus since March 1st. The district plans on bringing back their seventh and eighth graders later this week.