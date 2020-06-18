More Sierra National Forest recreation sites reopen, including 23 campgrounds

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Sierra National Forest announced that it has reopened more recreation sites Thursday, including 23 developed campgrounds, with some changes, following a COVID-19-related closure.

Visitors are encouraged to check the national forest’s website and social media pages for the most up-to-date information on what is open so the public can plan their visit, said spokesman Alex Olow. The public can also call a local ranger station during normal hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sierra forest officials continue to recommend that the public should not travel long distances to recreate. If you or anyone in your household is feeling sick, officials suggest staying at home and to plan your trip for another time.

Forest visitors are asked to practice self-sufficiency and recreate responsibly.

“Recreating responsibly will help ensure that expanded access to recreational facilities, services and opportunities continues,” Olow said.

Responsible recreation practices include:

Maintaining at least six feet distancing from others.

Do not gather in groups and please follow the latest guidance from officials.

Communicate with others. Alert trail users of your presence and step aside to let others pass.

Pack out your trash and leave with everything you bring in and use.

All services may not be available, so please plan accordingly.

The Sierra National Forest expects to continue to phase in opening of facilities and services as federal, state and county policies, facility preparations and conditions on the ground allow.

Forest officials have begun to reopen developed campgrounds for individual campsites that provide the opportunity for overnight camping for families or members of the same household, Olow said.

Other campgrounds not reopening Thursday are expected to remain closed until they meet the criteria established by the California Resilience Roadmap for a phased approach to opening.

Olow said visitors should always plan their trips in advance as there may be changes in what the public may typically experience at their favorite campgrounds. Some campsites may not be available in order to allow for proper social distancing between sites and some shared sites may be closed.

Forest visitors are recommended to bring all necessary cleaning and sanitation supplies, such as hand sanitizer or soap, and a tablecloth for picnic tables that can be taken home for washing.

Some activities may not be available, such as group picnic areas, swimming beaches or amphitheaters.

Anyone who reserved campsites in advance and the campground is not able to be opened, will be notified through Recreation.gov and will receive a refund, Olow said. Some campgrounds are opening earlier than expected. Reservations will be honored if the reservation holder did not already cancel.

The following recreation sites are now open as of Thursday:

Bass Lake Ranger District:

Wishon Boating Site

The Falls Picnic Site

Lakeside Picnic Site

Denver Church Picnic Site

Little Denver Church Picnic Site

Rocky Point Picnic Site

Willow Cove Picnic Area

Recreation Point Picnic Site

Pine Point Picnic Site

Cranberry Flat Picnic Site

Indian Flat Picnic Site

McClendon Beach Picnic Site

Redbud Picnic Site

Forks Campground

Lupine Campground

Cedar Campground

Spring Cove Campground

Wishon Campground

Summerdale Campground

Dirt Flat Campground

Dry Gulch Campground

Chilkoot Campground

Fish Creek Campground

Soda Springs Campground

Sweetwater Campground

Greys Mountain Campground

Soquel Campground

Fresno Dome Campground

Kelty Meadow Campground

High Sierra Ranger District:

Huntington Boat Launch

Billy Creek Picnic Site

Dowville Day Use

Dinkey Creek Campground

Buck Meadow Campground

Mono Hot Springs Campground

Mono Creek Campground

Vermillion Campground

Portal Forebay Campground

Ward Lake Campground

Even with COVID-19, many Sierra National Forest campgrounds do not typically open until late May or June, due to winter snow and require two to three weeks of preparation to reopen for the summer season.

Trash removal services remain limited across the national forest. Visitors are asked to pack out all trash and waste. Toilet facilities remain limited and visitors are urged to plan accordingly. A full list of available day-use sites can be found on the Sierra National Forest website.

Visitors should also be aware that fire restrictions are in place across the forest, Olow said. Campfires are currently prohibited everywhere except within stoves, including grills, and fire rings provided in developed campgrounds and recreation sites that have reopened. Not all developed campgrounds are exempt from fire restrictions.

Anyone who has a valid California Campfire Permit are not exempt from these restrictions. However, permit holders can use a portable campfire pit, stove or lantern, that uses gas, kerosene, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel, with a shutoff valve in an area that is at least three feet from any flammable materials.

California Campfire Permits can be obtained online at www.preventwildfireca.org.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.