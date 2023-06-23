SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After being closed for over three months due to severe damage from a series of storms early in the year, the General’s Highway between the Foothills and Giant Forest areas of Sequoia National Park will reopen to public travel on Saturday, July 1, according to park officials.

Officials say road construction is still underway along two sections of the highway, and traffic lights will be used to manage one-lane vehicle travel.

Visitors are advised that even though most park roads are now open, sections damaged by winter storms require caution and reduced speeds until permanent repairs are completed.

Officials say heavy damage from the winter storms still exists throughout the parks.

Roads leading to the Cedar Grove area of Kings Canyon National Park and the Mineral King area of Sequoia National Park remain closed due to significant damage both inside and outside the park boundaries and several campgrounds will remain closed this summer, according to park officials.

Visitors to the parks are encouraged to plan ahead and make sure that the areas they hope to see are open and accessible.