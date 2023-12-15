FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dozens of new officers were sworn into the Fresno police department Friday and several more received promotions.

“Historically, it’s the most difficult time to hire new police officers, doesn’t seem to be a problem here in Fresno, California,” Chief Paco Balderrama said.

However, despite that, over the past three years, they’ve now added 275 new officers to the force.

“I walked into a 25-year high in homicides, and a new record, which was not a good record to have for shootings, 732. We were over 150 police officers short, and we had another 100 that were off on COVID,” he added.

He says Friday’s swearing-in and promotions ceremony will only help the progress they’ve made in lowering violent crime rates across the city.

“Our homicide rate is about 40% lower than last year. I mean you’re talking about 20 fewer people that were murdered. You know, 20 lives that we saved, through proactivity, through police presence, through intelligence lead policing,” Balderrama said.

Balderrama says on top of these 23 new officers sworn in Friday, they have 60 other officers who are training in the field right now.

He says money from both the city and State makes it possible to keep hiring new officers, including a new organized retail theft grant- just approved by the city council this week. He says lowering the homicide rate helps them focus on property crimes and thefts.

“I mean that gives us 25 cops, that gives us money for technology, keep in mind a simple piece of technology like a license plate reader are a game changer, we’ve solved homicides, we’ve solved murders with this technology,” he said.

The chief says while the focus was on how the department is growing, he’s had to fire around 15 officers since he took over. He says it’s all to keep their standards of policing in Fresno high.