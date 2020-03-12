More local and national events canceled/postponed due to COVID-19 fears

FILE – St. Francis forward Jason Gallo, right, goes to the floor for the ball against Rolling Hills Prep forward Brendon Green during second half of the boys CIF Division V high school basketball championship game, Friday, March 24, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE/AP) — Numerous local and national events were canceled Thursday following yesterday’s wave of cancellations after the World Health Organization called the global novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued sweeping, statewide “guidance” in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He’s asking Californians to postpone all non-essential gatherings through the end of March, including even small social gatherings in places where people can’t remain at least six feet apart.

The advisory issued shortly before midnight Wednesday also says gatherings of 250 people or more should be postponed or canceled.

It suggests gatherings of people at higher risk for severe illness should be limited to no more than 10 people. The guidance vastly expands local and case-specific responses to the outbreak around California.

The Mountain West Conference announced Thursday that it has suspended all spring sport competitions indefinitely.

The announcement affects Fresno State’s baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s track and field, and men’s and women’s golf programs.

A press release by the conference said teams currently on the road competing may complete those events and then return to campus.

Teams that have not yet departed will suspend travel immediately.

The press release went on to say that decisions with regard to the continuation of local practice activities in various sports, like spring football training, should be decided by each individual university.

Teams that qualified for an NCAA Championship event may participate at each university’s discretion.

The Mountain West’s announcement does not affect programs that play in other conferences like women’s lacrosse, which compete in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) has canceled its remaining CIF State Basketball Championship games in Sacramento due to coronavirus fears, the organization said Thursday.

The cancellations include regional finals scheduled for Thursday and the CIF State finals scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Golden 1 Center.

Sierra Pacific High School in Hanford was scheduled to play for a state championship on Saturday.

Local events canceled Thursday due to COVID-19 fears:

FIRST California robotics has postponed all events until further notice.

FIRST California robotics said they made the decision with leadership at FIRST Headquarters to postpone the San Diego and Central Valley Regional effective immediately due to new coronavirus guidelines released by the California Public Health Department.

FIRST California robotics said “teams that have already loaded in, we ask that you begin a safe load out this morning with 5 team members. If your team has not loaded in yet, you do not need to come as you won’t be admitted into the event.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Fresno concert, scheduled for this Friday at the Save Mart Center, has been rescheduled for Friday, Aug. 14.

Tickets purchased for Friday’s concert will be honored on the new date, said Annie Melvold, Save Mart Center Marketing Manager. Your seating location will remain the same.

You can request a refund at the original point of sale — if you purchased through the Save Mart Center Box Office, the box office will grant you a refund, but if you purchased through Ticketmaster, you can call 1-800-745-3000 to request a refund.

Nationally, the biggest conferences in college sports all canceled their basketball tournaments because of the new coronavirus, putting the celebrated NCAA Tournament in doubt.

The Power 5 conferences are the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference.

Within minutes of each other, they announced that the remainder of their tournaments would not be played.

All were preparing to play games in large arenas, but with few people in the buildings. Following the NCAA’s lead on Wednesday, most college conferences announced that their basketball tournaments would be conducted with limited fan access.

By Thursday, after the NBA suspended its season Wednesday night, several Division I conferences decided not to play at all.

The NHL is following the NBA’s lead and suspending its season amid the coronavirus outbreak.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league is “pausing” its season. The move comes a day after the NBA suspended play following a player’s positive COVID-19 test.

The NHL has not said any player has tested positive for the virus.

The NHL is halting play with 189 games left in the regular season and sparking uncertainty about how many more if any could be on before the playoffs.

A handful of European hockey leagues have already called off the remainder of their seasons.

Major League Soccer is shutting down for 30 days because of the coronavirus, delaying the home opener for the expansion team co-owned by former England captain David Beckham.

MLS Commissioner says the decision was based on advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Public Health Agency of Canada and other public health authorities.

Beckham and Jorge Mas co-own Inter Miami, which had been scheduled to play its home opener Saturday. MLS started its season on Feb. 29 and each of the 26 teams has played two league matches.

A spokeswoman for the women’s tennis tour tells The Associated Press that the WTA is not moving to suspend its tournaments for six weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic the way the men’s tour did.

Amy Binder says in an email to the AP that the WTA will announce information about upcoming events “shortly.”

But Binder says that “at this point in time” the WTA is “not looking to” impose a six-week suspension the way the ATP did earlier Thursday.

The Players Championship will not have spectators for the final three days at the TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

A person involved in the discussions over the new coronavirus says the policy is expected to be in place for the next several weeks, starting with The Players and extending to next week at the Valspar Championship in the Tampa Bay area. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because it has not been announced.

The only time a PGA Tour event has kept fans off the course were safety issues related to weather.

The Players began Thursday with fans. The only stipulation was they not ask for autographs. Still to be determined was who would be allowed in. The source said media and key personnel would be allowed.

