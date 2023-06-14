FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With the news of Bitwise officially laying off its entire workforce, Assemblyman Jim Patterson is offering all former employees the help they need to receive needed health benefits.

According to the office of Assemblyman Jim Patterson, they have assisted almost 200 Bitwise employees with their unemployment benefits and will continue to do so as long as they need help.

The Fresno County Department of Social Services says they can help anyone needing assistance with applying for Medi-Cal. The program is income based and they say Medi-Cal will cover unpaid medical expenses from three months prior to the month applied for.

For those who don’t qualify financially for Medi-Cal, officials say they can apply for Covered CA.

Officials with Patterson’s office also mentioned there is a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) that should provide coverage starting on June 1 based on the fact that employees “did not receive timely notice of triggering events.”

They added that if this is not granted, to please call Assemblyman Patterson’s office at 559-446-2029.