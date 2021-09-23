More evacuation warnings issued due to Windy Fire in Tulare County

A helicopter drops water on the Windy Fire burning in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Evacuation warnings have been issued Thursday due to the Windy Fire.

The communities of California Hot Springs and Pine Flat areas are being “strongly encouraged to prepare to evacuate if it becomes necessary.”

“The evacuation warning includes M-504 at Tyler Creek, Southeast to Pine Flat, West to M-56 and Fire Control Road, North up Tyler Creek Road. This will continue to include structures, side roads, and attached roads,” said a news release from Tulare County Thursday.

Road closures are still in effect at M107 at Highway 190/M90 to Tyler Creek.

The temporary evacuation point where you may find information and assistance with sheltering is at Porterville College, 100 E. College Avenue.

Individuals who may need assistance evacuating may call 2-1-1.

Tulare County asked to evacuate your domestic animals with you. If you are unable to do so, and under an evacuation order, please call Tulare County Animal Shelter Manager Cassandra Heffington at (559) 679-6222.