More evacuation orders issued in Tulare County for KNP Complex fire

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — More mandatory evacuation orders have been issued Tuesday for the KNP Complex fire in Tulare County.

The evacuation order is for Mineral King Drive to Sequoia Nation Park boundary and includes structures on both sides of Highway 198 to the park boundary. It also includes Oak Grove Bridge to Highway 198 Sierra King Drive, Crest Lane, Hammond Drive, and Oak Grove Drive.

The evacuation order is effective immediately.

“Mandatory evacuation means an immediate threat to life safety and property; all residents must
evacuate the area,” said a release from the County of Tulare.

The temporary evacuation point is listed as the Exeter Memorial Building, 324 N. Kaweah in Exeter. People who need help, including older people who may need assistance, can contact 2-1-1.

Tulare County Animal Services ask those who are able to take their domestic animals with them to do so. Additionally, Animal Services is available to help evacuate animals in fire areas in fire areas. Arrangements can be made for transporting livestock to a shelter by contacting shelter manager Cassandra Heffington at (559) 679-6222.

The KNP Complex Fire evacuation area map is available here.

