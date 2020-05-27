More DMV field offices set to reopen Thursday

FILE -The California Department of Motor Vehicles office in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles is seen Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel – FILE)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday it will open more field offices across the state to the public on Thursday, including a few Valley locations.

The following field offices in the Valley will reopen:

The Fresno field office, located at Olive and Weber avenues, reopened earlier in May.

All field offices were closed to the public in late March due to the pandemic.

Customers who have appointments and with transactions that require an in-person visit to a field office will be allowed.

Face masks will be mandatory for you to enter the DMV.

The following transactions can be done at the field offices:

Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues

Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license

Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card

Processing commercial driver license transactions

Applying for a disabled person parking placards

Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license

Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus.

Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allows

Officials said all DMV employees will practice social distancing while serving customers.

Since the temporary closures, the DMV has launched a Virtual Field Office for a number of services including vehicle registration renewals and vehicle transfers.

The DMV has also granted extensions for renewals of car registrations and identification cards, driver’s licenses, and vehicle transfers.

