CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department will have more officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

From Dec. 13 through New Year’s Day, Clovis police say the high-visibility enforcement effort is part of a national campaign.

In December 2021 alone, 1,013 people were killed in the U.S. in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Impaired driving isn’t just dangerous, it’s illegal,” Corporal Mark Bradford, Traffic Supervisor said. “Let’s make this a joyful and safe holiday season for everyone on the road. This enforcement period allows us to get the message out that it is essential to act responsibly and plan a sober ride home.”

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.