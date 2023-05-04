MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County has been added to the list of counties affected by winter’s severe winter storms that will receive assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), officials with the California Office of Emergency Services announced on Thursday.

Residents of Madera County will be part of the beneficiaries under the major disaster declaration for California’s severe storms and flooding that began on Feb. 21.

They join the other Central Valley counties previously designated for individual assistance: Mariposa and Tulare counties.

In counties designated for Individual Assistance, residents may be eligible for grants to help pay for temporary housing and essential home repairs as well as other serious disaster-related needs, such as replacement of damaged personal property and expenses for

transportation, childcare, moving, and storage.

To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app.

Applicants can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. helpline operators speak many languages and lines are open from 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily.

Applicants with questions about making a Request for Public Assistance should email: DisasterRecovery@CalOES.CA.gov.