More businesses in Merced County to reopen as it moves to Phase 2.5

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — State health officials released new guidelines Monday to allow more businesses to reopen under Phase 2.5 of the Statewide Resilience Roadmap.

The industry-specific rules apply to gyms and fitness centers, wineries and bars, family entertainment centers, schools, day camps, music, film, and television productions.

The new guidelines will take into effect June 12. Merced County officials say they will release an updated Stay-at-Home Order to provide direction and clarification of which businesses are approved to safely reopen.

Before reopening, all businesses must:

  1. Perform a detailed risk assessment and implement a site-specific protection plan.
  2. Train employees on how to limit the spread of COVID-19, including how to screen themselves
    for symptoms and stay home if they have them.
  3. Implement individual control measures and screenings.
  4. Implement disinfecting protocols.
  5. Implement physical distancing guidelines.

