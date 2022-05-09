FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New allegations over racism at Bullard High School. On Monday, Fresno Unified Board Member Keisha Thomas held a press conference to address what needs to be done to investigate the culture at Bullard.

This comes after a picture surfaced last week showing a student in what looks like a makeshift KKK hood on campus.

“This is 31 years after I graduated and the kids are still experiencing the same hurtful and harmful things,” said Thomas.

The photo surfaced on social media on Thursday and by Friday students from Bullard and Edison high schools were marching to district headquarters to not only demand change in the district but also accountability for the students involved.

The district says those students will be held accountable- but due to student privacy- they can’t say how. Thomas says moving forward she wants to see a commission formed to investigate racism district wide.

“In order to combat this issue, there needs to be a special commission formed to study the district and its response to racism and intimidation through white supremacy,” said Thomas.

And students said this isn’t a one-time incident. Students described Instagram accounts where pictures of Black students were taken at school without their consent, posted and edited into racist stereotypes for the whole school to see.

“The page included pictures with images of slavery, whipping, and Jim Crow imagery. The bio reads send in monkeys,” said Rayven Few, a student at Bullard.

Student Elena Henderson said stepping into Bullard on Monday was hard, with many students and teacher already moving on.

“Walking into Bullard it felt as none of the teachers cared about my feelings, how I was doing, none pulled me aside to ask, none of the teachers took the time to ask, did anyone ask anyone? No? That’s exactly how it feels to be a student at Bullard High School,” said Henderson.

The district said they are still investigating the orginal photo as it’s still not confirmed where faculty members were when it was taken.

They said they will also continue to investigate the additional social media accounts.