FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Around 2,000 mental health workers are still on strike on Thursday after a month of being out of the office.

Kaiser Permanente mental health workers throughout California continue to protest outside of hospitals and offices. Mental health workers claim Kaiser has violated state law by canceling thousands of patients’ appointments and forcing month-long wait times to see mental health professionals.

The State of California requires insures by law to provide therapy sessions to patients within 10 business days unless the treating therapist determines that a longer wait would not be detrimental to the patient’s health.

Kaiser workers claim this is a culmination of a 12-year struggle to give the department the resources and tools it needs.

“It’s time for Kaiser to get serious about mental health care so we can get back to work serving our community and providing patients with the care they need,” said Ilana Marcucci-Morris a therapist for Kaiser in Oakland.