TULARE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is coming to the International Agri-Center in Tulare on Saturday.

Organizers say the city of Tulare will be motorsport entertainment’s epicenter with the nation’s most competitive monster trucks as the Monster Truck Nitro Tour invades the International Agri-Center for two monster shows.

The 10,000-pound giants will compete in racing, wheelie contests, and freestyle action during the tour.

Organizers say you are able to meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at the pre-event autograph pit party.

The two show times on Saturday, Nov. 18 are 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through Monster Truck Tour’s website.