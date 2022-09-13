Fresno, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 12,000-pound monster trucks are returning to Fresno for the Arena Championship Series.

The Monster Jam Arena Championship will take place at the Save Mart Center from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12. Audiences will be thrilled by the world-class drivers as they show off their skills in intense races for the Event Championship. Also, watch as they push their monster trucks to the limit in ferocious freestyle competitions.

Fans of Monster Jam will be able to see some of their favorite trucks and drivers including Krysten Anderson in the legendary Grave Digger. Tristan England in Earth Shaker, and Elvis Lainez in El Toro Loco. Other trucks to be featured include Jurassic Attack, Monster Mutt Dalmation, Raminator, and two other trucks to be announced.

Along with the racing, fans can arrive early to the Monster Jam Pit Party on Saturday and Sunday. There you can see the trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers and crews, get autographs and pictures, as well as family-friendly activities.

Tickets for Fresno’s Monster Jam go on sale September 20 and can be purchased online or in-person at the Save Mart box office. For more information, you can visit the Monster Jam Fresno event page.