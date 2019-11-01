Mono street is temporarily opened connecting Chinatown to downtown Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — For the past two years Mono street, which links downtown Fresno to Chinatown, has been closed due to the construction of the high-speed rail.

Morgan Doizaki is the owner of Central Fish Company. He said when the street closed down it upset shoppers.

“It gets really dangerous when they have a wall separating Chinatown and Downtown,” said Doizaki.”

Doizaki said people would injure themselves trying to get over the chained fence. But now things have changed. Because the high-speed rail announced the temporary opening of Mono Street.

Steven Milton with the California High Speed Rail Authority said this decision worked for everybody.

“We made a decision with the City of Fresno that we would open Mono while we are waiting to get all of the crews set up and lined up ready to go,” said Milton.

Milton said high-speed rail crews are currently working with the railroad commission temporarily moving train tracks making room for the high-speed rail.

Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias said he has gotten complaints about all of the construction.

“It has been frustrating for everyone and has been a challenge for local businesses,” said Arias. “But, we are finally glad that we were able to do this right before the holidays.”

Arias said the construction sometimes detoured shoppers due to all of the confusing signs posted throughout Chinatown.

Diane Chatman is a frequent Chinatown shopper. She said the construction is frustrating.

“They are just tearing everything up,” said Chatman.

However, since Mono street is temporarily opened high-speed rail crews have temporarily closed Kern street as they continue to work on the high-speed rail.

“Mono is open so please enjoy the mono route,” said Doizaki. “But, there is still other construction in Chinatown.”

Mono street will temporarily close the Spring of 2020. Then once the high-speed rail project is completed, Mono street will be permanently closed.

According to Milton, the high-speed rail is set to be complete 2028.