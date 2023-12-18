FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The vaccine designed to combat the spread of Monkeypox is being made available in Fresno.

As of Monday, multiple appointments are available to receive the Mpox (JYNNEOS) vaccine. The vaccine will be available at the Rite Aid pharmacy at 1210 North Blackstone Avenue in Fresno.

The move to provide the Monkeypox vaccine was done in partnership with the California Department of Health (CDPH), in response to high demand for the vaccine, according to Rite Aid.

Experts say vaccination before exposure is the best chance to prevent contracting the disease.

More information on Monkeypox can be found on the California Department of Public Health’s website.