FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A program to help landscapers replace their existing gas or diesel-powered equipment with electric alternatives, the Zero-Emission Landscaping Equipment grant program, is being launched on Thursday by the Valley Air District.

The program will assist landscape maintenance professionals to transition to zero-emission electric landscape equipment – prior to the state-wide regulations requiring manufacturers to meet zero-emission engine standards starting in 2024.

Participants of the program could receive incentives of up $15,000 for the purchase of various pieces of equipment, including ride-on mowers, walk-behind mowers, edgers, string trimmers, hedge trimmers, chainsaws, pole saws, brush cutters, the Valley Air District says. They also stated that there is no cap on the total funding a participant can receive.

Officials say that the program will be open to assist commercial landscape maintenance professionals, school districts, cities, counties, special districts, and other businesses willing to replace gas-powered equipment with electric options.

According to the Valley Air District, small businesses might be eligible for up to 100% off the cost of new equipment, while larger businesses might be eligible for up to 85% off the cost of new equipment and a 15% minimum cost-share requirement.

Valley Air District encourage anyone interested in the program to visit www.valleyair.org/ZELE before purchasing equipment to access program guidelines and complete the application process.

For inquiries, please reach out to grants@valleyair.org or contact Air District staff at 559-230-5800.

The District has a similar grant program to assist the general public in purchasing electric lawn care equipment for residential use.